Two dead in Denton after domestic dispute

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The Brief A man and a woman were killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting stemming from a domestic dispute on North Bell Avenue. First responders arrived shortly after 2:35 p.m. and located both individuals, who were pronounced dead on site. Authorities have not yet released the identities or exact relationship of the deceased pending next-of-kin notification.



Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting stemming from a domestic dispute that left a man and a woman dead, authorities said.

Two dead in Denton shooting

What we know:

Denton Police and Fire personnel responded at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 9 to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of North Bell Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a male and a female with gunshot wounds.

Both individuals died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or detailed their specific relationship, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains ongoing.