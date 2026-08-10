Two dead in Denton after domestic dispute
article
DENTON, Texas - Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting stemming from a domestic dispute that left a man and a woman dead, authorities said.
Two dead in Denton shooting
What we know:
Denton Police and Fire personnel responded at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 9 to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of North Bell Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a male and a female with gunshot wounds.
Both individuals died at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or detailed their specific relationship, pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Denton Police Department.