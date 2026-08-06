Dallas Shooting: Dallas ISD officer wounded in Sam's Club parking lot

The Brief Emergency crews and police officers converged on the parking lot outside a Sam’s Club store in Northwest Dallas following an officer-involved shooting. Dallas ISD confirmed one of their officers, 39-year-old Justin Jones, was shot while assisting someone who had flagged him down on the highway. The officer was shot in the leg and underwent surgery at Parkland Hospital. Officials said Jones was in stable condition late Thursday evening..



A Dallas ISD police officer was shot while trying to help someone near the Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Northwest Dallas on Thursday morning.

Dallas Police Shooting

What we know:

The officer-involved shooting happened around 11 a.m. outside the shopping center off the LBJ Freeway near Midway Road.

Images from SKY 4 showed dozens of police vehicles from multiple agencies in the store parking lot and in the alleyways near the scene. Crime scene tape surrounded a police vehicle and blood stains.

Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez confirmed the injured officer is one of his officers – 39-year-old Officer Justin Jones, who is assigned to White High School and has been with the department for 16 years.

DISD Police Officer Justin Jones, 39

Officer Jones was taken to Parkland Hospital with a critical gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken into surgery, the chief said.

Officials said Jones was in stable condition and continuing his recovery late Thursday evening.

A possible suspect was taken into custody.

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What they're saying:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the shooting happened after Officer Jones was flagged down and intercepted someone who was in crisis on the LBJ Freeway. He took that person to the parking lot to get him out of danger.

"After he got to this parking lot, he was trying to talk to the person who is now a suspect. He was getting out the car, and then we had a shooting that occurred. The officer was shot," Chief Comeaux said.

"He was helping somebody in crisis, as we expect the officers to serve in the community. And we're grateful to all the help that we have received. He's in our prayers. We're thankful. We thank Parkland, the amazing surgeons there at the trauma center that do what they do," Chief Martinez added.

Martinez asked the community to pray for Jones and his family, as well as a second Dallas ISD officer who arrived at the scene shortly afterward and applied a life-saving tourniquet.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any information about the suspect's identity, saying they will release information about ths suspect when officer body camera footage is released on Monday.

Details about what led to the shooting and how Jones and the suspect arrived in the parking lot together have not been shared.

This shooting does not appear to be related to another officer-involved shooting that happened around the same time just a few miles away in a North Dallas neighborhood.

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