Historic EDS building in Plano demolished in Sunday morning implosion

The Brief The main building of the historic Electronic Data Systems campus in Plano was demolished via a controlled implosion Sunday morning. The site demolition paves the way for AT&T to build its new corporate campus near Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard. Local authorities alerted nearby residents and businesses to expect loud noise, ground vibrations, and temporary road closures surrounding the site.



A long-standing Collin County landmark came down Sunday morning to make way for a new corporate campus.

Former EDS headquarters imploded

The former main building of the Electronic Data Systems (EDS) headquarters in Plano was scheduled for a controlled implosion at 8 a.m. The site, originally purchased in the 1980s by technology executive and former presidential candidate Ross Perot, opened as the headquarters for EDS in 1992.

The demolition makes room for AT&T to build its new campus on the property, located near Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard, just east of The Shops at Legacy.

Local authorities warned residents and business owners in the surrounding area to expect a loud noise and brief ground vibrations during the morning implosion. Temporary road closures around the Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard intersection will also be in effect during the event.