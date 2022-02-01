Suspect killed after firing shots at Mesquite police officer

article

Mesquite police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Interstate 30 near the LBJ Freeway.

An officer spotted a car matching the description of a suspect with an active warrant from a nearby city.

When he approached the car, the suspect got out and ran away.

During the chase, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer.

That’s when the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The officer was not hurt.

The identities of the officer and the suspect have not yet been released.

