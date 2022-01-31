Man accused of carjacking vehicle from Burleson elementary school

article

Burleson police arrested a suspected carjacker who took off in a vehicle that was stolen from an elementary school.

The incident happened Monday about 7:15 a.m. at North Joshua Elementary.

Police say they caught up with Shad King, 39, in the stolen car and chased him into Alvarado. King eventually bailed out, but was caught and arrested.

Police also think King is also responsible for the attempted carjacking of a delivery driver right before the elementary school incident.

No staff member or students were hurt.

