Suspect indicted for murder of Mesquite police officer

A Dallas County grand jury found enough evidence to indict a man for the murder of a Mesquite police officer.

Police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo fatally shot Officer Richard Houston in December.

The officer was responding to a domestic dispute outside a busy grocery store.

According to court documents, Jaramillo’s wife had just confronted him about his infidelity. His alleged mistress called the police on the irate wife.

Jaramillo pulled out a gun and, for unknown reasons, shot Officer Houston as soon as he arrived.

Police said Jaramillo also shot himself but survived.

Jaramillo’s wife was arrested on assault charges related to the initial disturbance, not Houston’s murder.

Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

