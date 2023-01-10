Suspect wanted for shooting 5 at Dallas apartment complex

article

Police identified a man wanted for a shooting in far north Dallas Friday morning that killed three people and injured two others.

Dallas police are looking for 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman.

He allegedly shot five people in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Central Expressway and Spring Valley Road.

Two men and a woman died. They included 29-year-old Queidin Flores and 22-year-old Stanley Chachagua.

The other two men suffered critical injuries.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

They did not release a motive for the shooting.