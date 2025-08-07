Suspect in Fort Worth Father's Day murder arrested in California

The Brief A man wanted for a fatal Father's Day shooting in Fort Worth has been arrested in California. Daleshawn Hopson, 28, is accused of killing 19-year-old Anthony Rangel and injuring two others. Hopson is expected to be extradited back to Texas, but the timeline is currently unknown.



A man accused of fatally shooting a teen in Fort Worth on Father's Day has been arrested in California.

Daleshawn Hopson arrested

What we know:

Daleshawn Hopson, 28, was arrested in Alameda, California, Fort Worth police confirmed on Thursday.

Hopson is expected to be extradited back to Texas.

What we don't know:

Hopson's bond amount and charges were not included in FWPD's release.

Fort Worth PD says they are unsure when he will arrive back in Texas.

Anthony Rangel fatally shot

19-year-old Anthony Rangel (Source: Family members)

The backstory:

Hopson was wanted in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Anthony Rangel on July 15 around 12:30 a.m. Along with Rangel, two others were injured in the shooting.

Investigators say two females were fighting over one of the shooting victims. Unknown suspects arrived at the house party, and one of them got into a fight with one of the shooting victims. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.