Suspect identified in Fort Worth Father's Day murder

The Brief A Fort Worth man is wanted in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Anthony Rangel at a house party on June 15. An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Daleshawn "Bolo" Hopson, who police believe may be on the West Coast. Rangel's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.



The backstory:

Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Houston Street in Fort Worth. Rangel and two others were shot.

Investigators say two females were fighting over one of the shooting victims. Unknown suspects arrived at the house party, and one of them got into a fight with one of the shooting victims. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Warrant out for suspect

Dig deeper:

An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Daleshawn "Bolo" Hopson. Investigators believe he may be hiding on the West Coast. He has known ties to Stockton, California, Washington State and Fort Worth.

Daleshawn Hopson

His current location is unknown.

Hopson has two distinct facial scars; one beneath his left eye and another over his right eyebrow.

The Fugitive Unit is actively searching for him, and the victim's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tips can remain anonymous and may also be submitted online at www.469tips.com.