Suspect fleeing from police caused crash that killed 1 in Arlington, police say

article

Arlington police said a robbery suspect who was fleeing from officers caused a crash that killed another driver Saturday night.

This started just after 7 p.m., when officers were tailing a vehicle as part of a robbery investigation.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away, leading police on a short chase, before crashing into a vehicle at Arkansas Lane and New York Avenue on Arlington's east side.

That vehicle was pushed into the intersection, causing it to crash into three other vehicles and then overturn.

One driver died at a hospital.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling from Fort Worth bridge after being involved in crash

"Unfortunately, when choose to drive at dangerous speeds and run from officers, it is a sad event that could happen because of that," Arlington Police Department officer Jesse Minton said. "Running from an officer is too dangerous and there's no reason to do that."

Police have not named the suspect or the driver who was killed.