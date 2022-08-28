Man dies after falling from Fort Worth bridge after being involved in crash

article

A man is dead after falling off a bridge in Fort Worth Saturday night.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m., when police said two vehicles were stopped on the ramp that connects Highway 287 and I-30.

The two vehicles were involved in a minor crash.

Police said a third vehicle struck one of the vehicles or one of the drivers, and that caused a driver to fall off the bridge.

The man, whose name was not released by police, died on impact after falling about 100 feet.

The driver of the third vehicle was detained by police.

No word yet on if that driver will be charged with a crime.