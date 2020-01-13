Suspect arrested for fatal drug deal shooting in West Oak Cliff

article

Dallas police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened the day after Christmas.

On Dec. 26, police found 21-year-old Patrick Lynn Parks III on the sidewalk near Westmoreland Road and Illinois Avenue in West Oak Cliff.

Fernando Mancha, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Parks after an argument during a drug deal.

SWAT officers arrested Mancha at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, several witnesses helped identify Mancha and he can be seen in surveillance video of the shooting. He also admitted to the crime.

Mancha is being held in the Dallas County jail on a murder charge. His bond was set $500,000

