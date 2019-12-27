Fatal Oak Cliff shooting brings Dallas murder count to 203

article

A man was found shot to death on the sidewalk in Oak Cliff Thursday night.

Witnesses told police several men were arguing inside a car near Westmoreland Road and Illinois Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

One man got out of the car. Someone shot him and then the car sped away.

The suspects are still at large.

Police have not yet identified the victim, who is said to be in his 20s.

The fatal shooting was Dallas’ 203 murder for the year.