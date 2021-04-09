Study shows COVID-19 deaths rates higher among minorities

A Harvard University study shows COVID-19 death rates are significantly higher among Black women than among white men.

Published in the Journal of American Medicine, the study suggests race and economic status are very much factors in survival rates.

The research shows Black women are dying at a rate of more than three times that of white men from COVID-19.

Renewing calls for people of color to take the vaccine.

"This virus is disproportionately affecting us. We are contracting it more, being hospitalized more, and we are dying with it more," Dr. Zanthia Wiley said.

Emory University’s Dr. Wiley is an Association of American Medical Colleges Infectious Disease consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and has studied COVID-19 disparities.

"It breaks my heart to see that the number of vaccines administered so far," Dr. Wiley said. "Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, however, we've only received about 9% of the vaccines that have been given out. Hispanics make up 18.5% of the U.S. population and have only received about 9% of the current vaccines."

Many barriers to getting the vaccine have been removed here in North Texas, as vaccines are now given without appointments, and they are available to any adult who wants it.

Through Meals on Wheels, some who can't get out because of age or illness could have vaccines delivered, once they’re registered, by the Visiting Nurses Association and administered by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics starts Monday for Dallas residents.

"So you don’t need a doctor, you don’t have to go to the hospital, you don’t have to pay anything. These vaccines are free," Dr. Wiley said.

The protection the vaccine will provide is priceless.

"And not only will that help you, but it will also help your loved ones and our community," Dr. Wiley explained.