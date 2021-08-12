Students in 38 North Texas school districts head back to class

article

More than three dozen North Texas school districts welcomed students back to campus Thursday.

Among them were Cedar Hill ISD in Dallas County, where a county-wide mask mandate is temporarily in place.

In Tarrant County, Everman and Kennedale ISD returned. Everman is one of only a few districts in Tarrant County that will require masks even though there is no county-wide mask mandate there.

Frisco, McKinney and Wylie ISDs went back in Collin County. And in Denton County, school started for students in Denton, Pilot Point and Lake Dallas ISD.

