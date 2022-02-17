Students arrested after gun found in Corsicana High School

article

A gun found in a Corsicana High School classroom has led to the arrest of the students involved.

Initially, the gun was reported to be in a backpack somewhere on campus.

Administrators and Corsicana ISD police officers searched the backpack, but found nothing.

After another search and the questioning of several students, the gun was found hidden in a classroom.

The school district has not said how many students were taken into custody.

There was a lockdown at the school for a time.

