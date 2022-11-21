Struggling North Texans thankful for food bank giveaways as inflation soars during holidays

This time of year is always busy for food banks across DFW, but they are even busier as inflation continues to have a big impact on grocery bills.

Monday was a big day for anyone who needed a little extra help getting food on their tables for the holidays.

Across North Texas, there are continued efforts to make sure as many as possible have a Thanksgiving meal.

In West Dallas, the American Heart Association is touching hearts with its Thanksgiving food distribution.

"We're hoping to give out about 300 turkeys along with fresh produce, canned goods and heart-healthy recipes for our residents in this area hopefully to be able to provide more food for their Thanksgiving dinner to take a load and a weight off of their holiday season so they can enjoy time with family," said Jenny Eyer with the organization.

The moment is inspiring a new generation of volunteers.

"It makes me feel good because people are getting what they need so they can have a good holiday," said volunteer Ashley Macias. "So yeah, it makes me feel really proud of myself."

"It's very nice, very nice of them to do this because some of us are on a fixed income, and it gets hard," said recipient David Bryan.

On the west side of the metroplex, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is providing 5,000+ meals at its mega mobile market on Monday.

Vehicles lined up as far as you could see. Inflation is the cause this time instead of COVID, and the consequences are the same.

"Hunger has soared since inflation started to bite," said Stephen Raeside with TAFB. "Earlier in the spring, we went from about 800,000 meals every single week up to a million, which is the same level we did at the height of the pandemic."

Recipient Chris Cox says this means everything to his family.

"It's kind of lifesaving right now. I mean it’s a God-given thing for us. If it wasn't for God helping us, we wouldn't make it, it's just been rough. My wife and I are both retired, and they're taking more and more money from us. So this helps having dinner with our family."