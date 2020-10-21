Street in Fort Worth to be renamed in honor of Atatiana Jefferson
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council will honor a woman killed by a police officer last year.
A stretch of Allen Avenue in the Hillside and Morningside neighborhood will be renamed for Atatiana Jefferson.
Just over one year ago, she was shot and killed by a police officer checking on an open door at her home.
She was seen with a gun in her hand but it was in her own home after she reportedly heard noises that may have been the officers outside. They did not announce their presence.
Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean was fired and charged with her murder.
Councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of naming the street Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Parkway.
Advertisement
RELATED:
- Monday marks one year since Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
- Pressure escalates for police oversight in Fort Worth after Atatiana Jefferson’s death
- Ex-Fort Worth officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson charged with murder
- Affidavit: Atatiana Jefferson pulled handgun from purse because she heard noises in her backyard
- Fort Worth officer fatally shot woman inside her home while she was watching 8-year-old nephew