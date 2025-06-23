State Fair of Texas shooter sentenced to 12 years in prison
DALLAS - The man who injured three people in a shooting at the State Fair of Texas in 2023 was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty.
What's new:
Court records show that 23-year-old Cameron Turner accepted a plea deal on Monday.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He will get credit for the nearly two years he’s already served since being arrested for the crime.
State Fair of Texas Shooting
The backstory:
Turner was arrested in October of 2023 for a shooting at the State Fair of Texas that injured three people.
According to the arrest affidavit, video shows the shooting while Turner was at a concession stand inside the food court.
A group of males approached him. When Turner turned to leave, there was some sort of verbal argument between Turner and one of the victims.
That’s when police said Turner pulled out a handgun and began shooting. The report said the victim had nothing in his hands at the time.
Turner later told people that he felt threatened and went into "survival mode," firing three to four times.
The shots hit the man and, in the process, hit two other people. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Turner said he was trying to protect his family.
What we don't know:
The arrest affidavit didn’t mention what the victim said to make Turner believe he was being threatened.
It also didn’t reveal how Turner got the gun onto the fairgrounds.
At the time, the State Fair of Texas prohibited weapons on the property but had a policy exception for licensed gun owners.
That changed in 2024. The fair banned all firearms, including for gun owners with a license to carry or who practice constitutional carry, concealed carry, and open carry.
The Source: The information in this story comes Dallas County court records, as well as past news coverage.