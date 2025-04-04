Why gas prices went up in North Texas

The Brief Gas prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average price, according to AAA Texas, jumped about 20 cents in one week. Some have speculated that uncertainty about tariffs is the reason behind the price jumps. AAA Texas said it’s due to the change in the summer gas blend. The timing of the jump is just a coincidence.



The rise in gas prices in North Texas and across the country has many people speculating. But at this point, experts don’t believe tariffs are the reason.

Gas Price Increase

By the numbers:

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Texas is now $3.04, although some places are higher than that.

Last week, the average price was $2.81

Texas is below the national average which is below the national average of $3.26.

Dig deeper:

With all the news about the economy reacting to President Donald Trump’s tariffs threat, FOX 4 asked Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas if that is part of the reason for the gas jump.

"At this point, we don’t believe that tariffs are having an impact on the price of gasoline. Of course, that could change. But right now, we do not see that," he said. "The switch over to summer blend gasoline is underway. It does create a situation where gas prices on the retail level increase anywhere from 15 to 25 cents, usually for a gallon of regular unleaded."

Armbruster said the summer blend’s impact at the pump is being seen later than this time last year.

He expects prices will continue to fluctuate until the fall.