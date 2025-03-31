Gov. Abbott directs Texas Rangers to investigate Plano Islamic center's proposed development

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have launched multiple investigations into the development. EPIC City is a planned 402-acre development located near Josephine, Texas. Hundreds of people in Collin County shared their thoughts on a new housing development from the East Plano Islamic Center.



A proposed Muslim-centric housing development in Collin County referred to as EPIC City is under scrutiny from some of the state's biggest leaders.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to open a criminal investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center.

The announcement comes after Abbott recently posted on social media that EPIC’s proposed 402-acre community near Josephine, Texas, had "serious legal issues."

Hundreds of people in Collin County came to the Collin County Commissioner's Court meeting to weigh in on the proposal.

What is EPIC City?

What we know:

EPIC City is a planned development near Josephine, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

According to the development’s website, it will feature a new mosque, single- and multifamily homes, a community college, schools, businesses, a school and parks.

The land was purchased by Community Capital Partners, a for-profit entity.

In a promotional video, CCP says the intent is to put Islam at the forefront of the project.

EPIC City Investigations

The backstory:

EPIC City has drawn the attention of Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Texas leaders.

The governor directed the Texas Rangers to investigate the East Plano Islamic Center for potential criminal activities on Monday, but did not go into detail about any specific violations they plan to look into.

This isn’t the first time the development and EPIC have been in the crosshairs of lawmakers. Last week, the Governor announced a dozen state agencies are investigating conduct by EPIC and other affiliated entities.

Last month, Abbott posted on social media that "Sharia law is not allowed in Texas."

Sharia refers to the laws and guiding principles for the daily lives of Muslim people based on the religion’s holy book, the Quran, and the teachings of the prophet Muhammed.

Republican Rep. Jeff Leach called on Paxton to investigate the development over fears that EPIC City might impose some form of Sharia law on the community.

Leach cited a 2017 Texas law that prohibits the enforcement of legal codes that conflict with the Constitution.

"Thank you [Ken Paxton], [Greg Abbott] for joining me and [Candy Noble] and [Jared Patterson] (and many others) and for taking action to protect the fundamental rights of all Texans!," Leach said.

In Abbott’s post he also expressed concern that EPIC City would become a "no-go zone" or an area that wouldn’t allow non-Muslims to enter.

EPIC City’s website calls the development a "space where everyone feels welcome, safe and empowered to grow."

"EPIC City has been meticulously designed to be more than just a residential area," the website states. "It is a thriving ecosystem that cultivates growth, fosters meaningful connections, and ensures prosperity for all who call EPIC City home."

The Texas state securities board, workforce commission, funeral service commission, and attorney general also have open investigations.

What they're saying:

"A dozen state agencies are investigating it, the attorney general will look into it, and legislators are considering laws to restrict it, as well as laws to prevent foreign adversaries from buying land in Texas," Abbott said.

Also on Tuesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office would investigate Community Capital Partners, LP for potential violations of Texas Consumer Protection Laws.

"Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law," Paxton said. "My office has an open and ongoing investigation into EPIC City, which has raised a number of concerns, and this CID will help ensure that any potential violation of state law is uncovered."

"Here in Texas, we uphold the rule of law," Abbott said. "The group behind the proposed East Plano Islamic Center compound in Collin County is knowingly breaking state law in many ways, including by operating a funeral home without a license. This is a crime, and it will not be tolerated. Texas will continue to defend our communities from any threats posed by EPIC City."

The funeral commission’s letter said it would make a criminal referral to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

Collin County Commission meeting

Hundreds of people showed up to hear a discussion about EPIC City on Monday. Several raised concerns about a community geared to a particular religious group.

County staff explained that the county has limited powers compared to a city and does not have zoning powers.

There was no decision to be made by the Collin County Commissioners on Monday.

Community Capital Partners has not yet submitted an application for the development.

What they're saying:

"I have very grave concerns about the EPIC City project. First of all, under the Civil Rights Act of 1866 all citizens of the United States have the same right to purchase, lease, sell, hold and convey real estate. Under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, known as the Fair Housing Act, Congress passed a law prohibiting discrimination in housing based on race, color, national origin or religion," said real estate agent Brandon Burder.

"This is not about one faith versus another. This is about rejecting segregation in any form. No group should ever have the power to claim an entire neighborhood for themselves," said resident Susan Allen.

"Governor Abbott and Attorney General [Ken] Paxton's actions are blatant misuses of power against communities striving for a better life," said Darrell Evans.