State Fair of Texas: New security measures in place for 2025 event

The Brief The State Fair of Texas has announced new security measures ahead of its opening day on Sept. 26. The new rules include a smaller clear bag policy, a ban on loose ice, and a QR code system for reporting issues. The controversial gun ban remains in effect after a legal challenge from the Texas Attorney General was dismissed.



With just weeks from opening day, the State Fair of Texas announced Thursday new security changes, following issues in the past.

The State Fair of Texas is right around the corner. Opening day is on Sept. 26.

The controversial gun ban remains in effect, and there are some new security measures being implemented this year.

Organizers want fair goers to be aware of some security enhancements that are new this year.

State Fair of Texas 2025 security

What's new:

Several new standards have been set for bags and containers that will be allowed in the fairgrounds, as well as which will be checked and where.

Clear bags that are 9 x 10 x 12 inches or smaller are allowed.

Small clutches are allowed, and do not have to be clear.

Soft-shell coolers are still allowed, but the fair is no longer allowing loose ice, for the sake of speeding up security checks.

Medical bags and parenting childcare bags are allowed regardless of size or material, but will be searched at all entries.

All bags are subject to search.

‘See something, say something’

Also new this year is "see something say something" signage that will be posted throughout the fair grounds.

Guests will be able to use a QR code to speak directory to police and fire officials at the State Fair Command. Organizers says it's quicker than calling 911.

Time and age restrictions

Folks will no longer be able to enter the fair and walk around before the official 10 a.m. open time.

And as was the case last year, visitors 17 and younger must have an adult chaperone 21 years or older after 5 p.m.

State Fair of Texas gun ban

The backstory:

Then there's the gun ban, which was implemented last year. It remains in effect despite pushback from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Texas Supreme Court ultimately allowed the State Fair of Texas, which is a private non-profit organization, to keep the ban in place. There are exceptions for licensed peace officers.

Karissa Condonianis, SVP of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, spoke on the stipulation.

"We have pending litigation against this issue so we cannot say too much at this time, but we are following the law and will continue following the law," said Condonianis.

Past security issues at State Fair of Texas

Dig deeper:

Security and safety improvements have escalated in recent years at the state fair due to past violent crimes within the grounds.

One notable event was the October 2023 shooting, which left three innocent bystanders injured after the shooter "felt threatened."

Cameron Turner pleaded guilty in June to his charges for the incident, accepting a sentence of 12 years in prison.