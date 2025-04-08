McKinney man sentenced to life for strangling pregnant wife on Christmas day

article

The Brief Prosecutors say 35-year-old Nasib Ahsan pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife in their McKinney apartment on Christmas Day in 2023. Nawreen Tuli had filed a protective order against her husband a month earlier after he allegedly assaulted her. But family members said she wanted to give him a second chance because of the baby. He'll spend the rest of his life in prison.



A McKinney man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his pregnant wife on Christmas day.

Sentenced to Life

What's new:

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 35-year-old Nasib Ahsan pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, Nawreen Tuli, on Dec. 25, 2023.

A judge then sentenced him to life in prison.

What they're saying:

"This was a vicious, premeditated act of domestic violence that stole the life of a young woman and her unborn child. My team fought to hold him fully accountable and ensure he can never harm another woman. This life sentence reflects our resolve to stand with victims, protect the vulnerable, and—when appropriate—deliver justice in the strongest way without putting families through the agony of trial," Willis said.

Christmas Day Murder

Nawreen Tuli

The backstory:

Officers were called to Tuli’s McKinney apartment for a welfare check on Christmas Day in 2023.

McKinney police said they received a call from Ahsan’s uncle, who claimed Ahsan told a family member that he had killed Tuli.

When the officers arrived at the apartment, Ahsan told them Tuli was asleep inside. They later discovered her dead in a bedroom.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ahsan told his uncle he’d returned home from work and began fighting with Tuli. He claimed she choked him, and he responded by choking her to death.

The police investigation showed Tuli’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.

She was several months pregnant.

Domestic Violence

Nawreen Tuli

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 4 in 2023 that Ashan was not even supposed to be in the same room as Tuli.

He was arrested for allegedly assaulting her a month prior. Afterward, she filed a protective order against him.

But because of the baby, Tuli wanted to give him a second chance.

"She always wanted to have a family, and that’s why she thought maybe he will get better, but eventually he didn’t," Tuli’s niece, Tasneem Kabir, told FOX 4.

Kabir hoped her aunt’s story would be an example to others and give them the courage to speak up before it’s too late.