Dallas-based company genetically recreates extinct dire wolf

A Dallas-based biotech company says it has genetically modified gray wolf DNA to bring back the dire wolf — a species that went extinct about 13,000 years ago.

Dire wolf brought back

What we know:

Scientists at Colossal Biosciences say they recreated the dire wolf’s genetic makeup by editing DNA variants found in the modern gray wolf.

"We edited gray wolf cells to contain those dire wolf DNA variants. Then, we cloned those cells and created our dire wolves," said Beth Shapiro, Colossal’s chief scientist.

The company says the effort has resulted in the birth of three genetically engineered wolves that resemble dire wolves. Colossal is calling it the world’s first successful "de-extinction."

Dire wolf puppies

The three wolf pups — named Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi — are between three and six months old. Researchers say they have long white fur, muscular jaws, and already weigh about 80 pounds. They are expected to reach 140 pounds.

The animals are currently living at a secure, undisclosed location spanning more than 2,000 acres.

Ten full-time animal care staff members support the wolves, which are monitored around the clock through live cameras, drone tracking and on-site security personnel.

Although the pups physically resemble dire wolves, their behavior may never match that of their ancestors.

What they're saying:

"What they will probably never learn is the finishing move of how to kill a giant elk or a big deer," said Matt James, Colossal’s chief animal care expert. "They won’t have the chance to learn from wild dire wolf parents."

CEO Ben Lamm said the dire wolf project marks "the first of many" milestones to come for the company’s de-extinction technology.

Dig deeper:

Colossal’s process resembles in vitro fertilization (IVF), an infertility treatment where mature eggs are fertilized in a lab and implanted into a uterus.

Shapiro explained that instead of fertilizing the eggs, Colossal removes the mother’s genetic material and inserts an edited cell containing both maternal and paternal DNA.

Dire wolves vs. gray wolves

The dire wolf is the closest ancient relative of the modern gray wolf, with about 99.5% genetic similarity. Despite the small genetic difference, dire wolves were roughly 25% larger, more muscular, and had lighter-colored coats, Shapiro said.

Colossal Biosciences

Colossal Biosciences is a biotech company focused on recreating extinct species and protecting endangered ones.

Based in Dallas, the company is also working on efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth, the thylacine (Tasmanian tiger), and the dodo.

When did the dire wolf go extinct?

The backstory:

Dire wolves roamed North and South America during the Ice Age, from as far north as Alaska to southern Mexico. Fossils found in South America date back about 17,000 years.

Scientists say the species disappeared around 13,000 years ago. The oldest known dire wolf fossils are about 250,000 years old and were discovered in South Dakota, according to the National Park Service.

A dire wolf jawbone was also recently found in China, suggesting the species may have crossed the Bering Land Bridge into Asia.

Why did the dire wolf go extinct?

Unlike gray wolves, which adapted to a wide range of prey, dire wolves were specialized hunters of large herbivores such as horses, bison, and camels.

As those animals declined or vanished in North America about 13,000 years ago, dire wolves likely couldn’t adapt quickly enough — leading to their extinction.

Game of Thrones: Dire wolf connection

Dire wolves gained widespread popularity thanks to HBO’s Game of Thrones, where they were portrayed as powerful companions.

In reality, dire wolves lived in warmer climates across the Americas.

Colossal named its recreated pups after characters from the series.

What's next:

Colossal has announced similar projects to create genetically engineered versions of extinct animals like the wooly mammoth and the dodo.

Other scientists' perspective

The other side:

Some scientists remain skeptical of the company’s claims.

"All you can do now is make something look superficially like something else — not fully revive extinct species," Vincent Lynch, a biologist at the University at Buffalo, told the Associated Press.

"Whatever ecological function the dire wolf performed before it went extinct, it can’t perform those functions on today’s existing landscapes," he said.