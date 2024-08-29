Ken Paxton sues Dallas over State Fair of Texas gun policy

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the City of Dallas over the State Fair's new gun policy. The policy bans guns from the fairgrounds, even if someone has a license to carry. The State Fair argues its status as a not-for-profit organization allows it to ban guns.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the City of Dallas over the State Fair of Texas' new gun policy.

Paxton threatened the suit earlier this month.

The State Fair of Texas announced that this year it would ban fairgoers from carrying guns, even if they have a license to carry.

Historically, LTC card holders have been allowed to bring their concealed weapons into the fair.

The State Fair of Texas leases Fair Park from Dallas during the 24 days of the event.

In the lawsuit, which named interim Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert, Paxton says the city is violating Texans' Second Amendment Rights and state government code.

"[Tolbery has] permitted or allowed lessee the State Fair of Texas, to prevent private citizen rights of the unlicensed carry of firearms on most of Fair Park, during the State Fair of Texas, the City Manager has acted without legal or statutory authority to do so," reads the suit.

Paxton is seeking for a judge to block "wrongful exclusion of handguns" in court.

He is also seeking between $1,000 and $1,500 in civil penalties for the first violation of the state code and between $10,000 and $10,500 for each subsequent violation, with each day being a different offense.

"Due to pending litigation, we have no comment at this time," the City of Dallas said in a statement to FOX 4.

The State Fair has argued its status as a private, not-for-profit organization allows for it to ban guns from the fairgrounds.

Paxton is not alone in opposing the fair policy. 70 Republican lawmakers signed a letter calling for the fair to reverse its ban.

Last year, a gunman shot and injured three people inside the fair’s food court.

The suspect, Cameron Turner, was not licensed, and police say he somehow got the gun past security, despite a new metal detection process.

The State Fair of Texas still hasn’t revealed how he got the gun through security but did reveal he did not have a license to carry it. He’s set to go on trial in late October.

The State Fair of Texas begins on Sept. 27.