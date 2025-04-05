At least 3 dead, 'several' injured in Fort Worth crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief 3 people were killed and others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth. The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on W. Risinger Road.



At least three people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning in Fort Worth, according to police.

Fort Worth deadly crash

What we know:

Officers were called to W. Risinger Road shortly after 4 a.m. for a crash.

Fort Worth PD says when officers arrived they saw multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least three people were killed and "several" others were taken to local hospitals, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the victims.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.