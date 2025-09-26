State Fair of Texas opens its gates for the 2025 season

The Brief The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday. This year, there are two new Midway rides, a new USA Breakdancers show, lots of new foods, and there's a clear bag policy. The fair runs through Oct. 19.



The State Fair of Texas begins its three-week run on Friday.

The gates at Fair Park open at 10 a.m., and the opening day parade kicks off at noon.There’s also an opening day ceremony on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on the Hall of State steps.

The State Fair Classic between Prairie View A&M and Grambling State will be at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

The Red River Rivalry between Texas and OU happens on Oct. 11.

The fair runs through Oct. 19.

What's new:

There will be two new rides on the Midway this year: the Thunderbird, which is described as the tallest portable swing tower in North America, and the Defender, a high-impact propeller ride with fast-action movements and an LED light show.

A new attraction is USA Breakdancers, whose performances pair classic 80s music with high-energy dance moves.

This year, the state fair also has a new clear bag policy similar to sporting events. Exceptions will only be made for medical and parenting bags.

The backstory:

The State Fair of Texas is considered one of the premier state fairs in America. It's also a tradition that dates back to 1886. Opening day that year drew a respectable crowd of about 14,000 people. This year, attendance over the fair's 24-day run is expected to top 2 million people.

The 55-foot-tall cowboy, Big Tex, made his state fair debut in 1952, and he started talking to fairgoers the following year. He's been sharing friendly greetings and helpful information ever since.

