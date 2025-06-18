2025 State Fair of Texas music lineup announced

article

The Brief The 2025 State Fair of Texas, running from September 26 to October 19, has announced its free music lineup. More than 100 artists across various genres, including country, R&B, and electro-pop, will perform on three stages. All concerts are included with fair admission, but a full music schedule will be released closer to opening day.



With 100 days remaining until the 2025 State Fair of Texas, organizers have announced the free music lineup for this year's annual exposition.

Fairgoers can experience diverse live music genres, from country to R&B, Norteño to electro-pop, across the fairgrounds during all 24 days of the event. All performances are included with the price of admission.

2025 State Fair of Texas

Big picture view:

The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed "Texas Shines Bright," will run from Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 19. Season passes are currently on sale at BigTex.com/Tickets. Additional ticketing information for the 2025 Fair will be released in the coming months. A full live music schedule will be released closer to opening day.

More than 100 artists will perform across three music venues at the State Fair of Texas, dubbed "the Most Texan Place on Earth."

What they're saying:

"After months of careful planning and collaboration, we are proud to present a diverse and dynamic roster of artists who embody the spirit and energy of the Most Texan Place on Earth," said Jason Hays, SVP of Brand Experience for the State Fair of Texas. "This year promises unforgettable performances, inspiring creativity, and a celebration of music in all its forms. We look forward to welcoming you to our Texas-sized music festival that will resonate long after the final note is played."

The 2025 State Fair of Texas Music Lineup

Friday, September 26, 2025

Kaitlin Butts 2:30 p.m.

Wade Bowen 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Fat Daddy 4:00 p.m.

TLC 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

La Reunion Norteña 4:00 p.m.

La Furia Del Bravo 7:45 p.m.

Monday, September 29, 2025

Theo Lawrence 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Kat Hasty 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Metalachi 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Willow Avalon 7:45 p.m.

Friday, October 3, 2025

DJ 4:00 p.m.

Brian McKnight 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 4, 2025

DJ 4:00 p.m.

Dylan Gossett 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, October 5, 2025

DJ 4:00 p.m.

La Mafia 7:45 p.m.

Monday, October 6, 2025

Joshua Ray Walker 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Rosas Divinas 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Back In Black 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Village People 7:45 p.m.

Friday, October 10, 2025

DJ 4:00 p.m.

The Band Perry 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Cameron Allbright 12:00 p.m.

Paul Wall 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Cold War Kids 7:45 p.m.

Monday, October 13, 2025

Kylie Morgan 3:30 p.m.

DJ 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

The Brothers Doobie 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Madam Radar 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Straight Tequila Night 7:45 p.m.

Friday, October 17, 2025

DJ 4:00 p.m.

Yola 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Hoobastank 2:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Heights 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, October 19, 2025

DJ 12:00 p.m.

Louie the Singer 4:00 p.m.