2025 State Fair of Texas music lineup announced
DALLAS - With 100 days remaining until the 2025 State Fair of Texas, organizers have announced the free music lineup for this year's annual exposition.
Fairgoers can experience diverse live music genres, from country to R&B, Norteño to electro-pop, across the fairgrounds during all 24 days of the event. All performances are included with the price of admission.
Big picture view:
The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed "Texas Shines Bright," will run from Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 19. Season passes are currently on sale at BigTex.com/Tickets. Additional ticketing information for the 2025 Fair will be released in the coming months. A full live music schedule will be released closer to opening day.
More than 100 artists will perform across three music venues at the State Fair of Texas, dubbed "the Most Texan Place on Earth."
What they're saying:
"After months of careful planning and collaboration, we are proud to present a diverse and dynamic roster of artists who embody the spirit and energy of the Most Texan Place on Earth," said Jason Hays, SVP of Brand Experience for the State Fair of Texas. "This year promises unforgettable performances, inspiring creativity, and a celebration of music in all its forms. We look forward to welcoming you to our Texas-sized music festival that will resonate long after the final note is played."
The 2025 State Fair of Texas Music Lineup
Friday, September 26, 2025
- Kaitlin Butts 2:30 p.m.
- Wade Bowen 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Fat Daddy 4:00 p.m.
- TLC 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, September 28, 2025
- La Reunion Norteña 4:00 p.m.
- La Furia Del Bravo 7:45 p.m.
Monday, September 29, 2025
- Theo Lawrence 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
- Kat Hasty 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Metalachi 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Willow Avalon 7:45 p.m.
Friday, October 3, 2025
- DJ 4:00 p.m.
- Brian McKnight 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, October 4, 2025
- DJ 4:00 p.m.
- Dylan Gossett 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, October 5, 2025
- DJ 4:00 p.m.
- La Mafia 7:45 p.m.
Monday, October 6, 2025
- Joshua Ray Walker 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- Rosas Divinas 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Back In Black 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Village People 7:45 p.m.
Friday, October 10, 2025
- DJ 4:00 p.m.
- The Band Perry 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Cameron Allbright 12:00 p.m.
- Paul Wall 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Cold War Kids 7:45 p.m.
Monday, October 13, 2025
- Kylie Morgan 3:30 p.m.
- DJ 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- The Brothers Doobie 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
- Madam Radar 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Straight Tequila Night 7:45 p.m.
Friday, October 17, 2025
- DJ 4:00 p.m.
- Yola 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Hoobastank 2:30 p.m.
- Hawthorne Heights 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, October 19, 2025
- DJ 12:00 p.m.
- Louie the Singer 4:00 p.m.
The Source: Information is from the State Fair of Texas