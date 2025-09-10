article

The Brief The State Fair of Texas, with the theme "Texas Shines Bright," will open on Friday, September 26, and run through October 19. This year’s fair introduces four new food categories in the Big Tex Choice Awards, including a new "Best Taste - Sipper" award. In addition to the award finalists, fairgoers can expect four new food vendors, three new seating areas, and three new food stands.



The 2025 State Fair of Texas themed "Texas Shines Bright" will open on Friday, September 26, and run through Sunday, October 19. Daily admission tickets are available now at BigTex.com/Tickets.

The State Fair of Texas is set to tantalize taste buds with an array of new and adventurous food options as it unveils the finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards. Fairgoers will get to sample all the finalists and cast their own votes for the best of the best.

This year's competition features four categories: "Best Taste — Savory," "Best Taste — Sweet," "Best Taste — Sipper," and "Most Creative." The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges, but fair attendees will have the final say on whether they agree with the selections.

The fair will also be serving all the 2025 semi-finalist dishes, which are marked with an asterisk on the official menu.

In addition to the deep-fried delights of the Big Tex Choice Awards, the 2025 lineup includes four new food vendors, three new seating areas, and three new food stands. These additions are part of the fair's tradition of offering a wide variety of unique foods and experiences.

Fair organizers said they hand-picked the new vendors and concessionaires to ensure they continue to attract and please the droves of fairgoers who return each year for the delicious fare.

New 2025 State Fair of Texas Foods

Aguasol Tequila® Corazon Verde

Aguasol Tequila® Corazon Verde

Bryce Hamilton of OVG Hospitality

Located at the Old Mill Inn on Grand Ave.

Take a break from the Texas heat and try this refreshing drink that combines melon and elderflower liqueur. Infused with lavender bitters and Aguasol Tequila®, and garnished with pineapple fronds, a fresh pineapple wedge, and a juicy cantaloupe wedge, the Aguasol Tequila® Corazon Verde is so elegantly smooth that it’ll have you coming back for more!

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Tony & Terry Bednar of Tony’s Taco Shop LLC

Located at Mamacita’s on the Old Mill Inn patio on Grand Ave.

If you're all about the fresh flavors of the sea, then this dish is for you! The Baja Fish Tacos offers a perfect blend of crispy fish and vibrant toppings, all complemented by a creamy, zesty sauce. Each serving includes three expertly-prepared tacos, ensuring a satisfying and flavorful experience that captures the essence of Baja cuisine. This iconic dish is a beloved staple for all lovers of the sea!

Birria Ramen Bowl

Birria Ramen Bowl

Omar Alsaedeldein of Mr. Ramen Fusion

Located at Mr. Ramen Fusion at Midway

Calling all ramen lovers! The Ramen Birria Bowl starts with a bed of ramen tossed with corn, cilantro, and crispy onion. Flavorful and tender Birria meat is piled on, then topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. It is then served with consommé for that perfect fusion comfort food you didn't know you needed!

Cajun Stuffed Seashells

Cajun Stuffed Seashells

Clint & Gretchen Probst of Concession Staffing Services LLC

Located at Gulf Coast Grill on First Ave.

Want to take a trip to New Orleans while breathing in the fresh air of fried food at the State Fair of Texas? Then get ready for Cajun Stuffed Seashells! Jumbo pasta shells are cooked to al dente perfection, then a heavenly Crescent City combination of shrimp, andouille sausage, secret sauce, rice, cheese, and cornbread stuffing is stuffed into the shells. Three of the shells are served with Cajun Alfredo sauce for dipping, making for a perfect dish that is light and crispy on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dippin' Dots®

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dippin' Dots®

Brandon Coston of EMC New Beginnings, LLC.

Located at Dippin’ Dots® Ice Cream throughout the fairgrounds

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dippin’ Dots® are back! Why have one cookie when you can have a dozen in a cup? Come cool off and enjoy the nostalgic mix of creamy vanilla dots and real cookie dough pieces in every bite!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Kelley Bishop of ARH Treats

Located at Choclate Strawberry Cup in Nimitz Terrace

Bring someone sweet, and try something sweeter! Fresh, juicy strawberries are covered in velvety-smooth Belgian-style chocolate straight from their chocolate taps. A continuous flow of perfectly-melted rich European chocolate, for the perfect cheat day treat!

Churro Cheesecake Jalapeño Popper*

Steve Velasquez of Velasquez Catering & Concessions Inc.

Located at Velasquez Catering & Concessions Inc. on Funway and MLK Blvd.

Classified as a bold reimagining of the classic jalapeño popper, this unexpected dessert pairs the gentle heat of fresh jalapeño peppers with a rich cheesecake filling. Covered in churro batter and delicately fried, the result is a surprising harmony of sugar and spice, finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar and a side of dulce de leche sauce. The Churro Cheesecake Jalapeño Popper is a dessert with a Texas-sized attitude and a true State Fair of Texas original.

Colada Lemonada*

Colada Lemonada

Lacy Phillips of Cooking with Lacy

Located at Mac Loaded on Nimitz Ave.

Say "howdy" to the ultimate Texas-style fair-day refresher! The Colada Lemonada is a frozen twist on piña colada and tangy lemonade blended with creamy coconut, fresh pineapple juice, and zesty lemonade. Topped with sweet cherry syrup, a cherry, and a mini umbrella, it’s a cool, colorful sip made to keep you smiling all Fair day long!

Cornbread Doughnut

Cornbread Doughnut

Milton & Grace Whitley of Homestyle Products, LLC

Located at Milton’s Donuts at Grand Area

If comfort food had a fairytale moment…this is it! The Cornbread Doughnut is blended with a southern cornbread mix and classic cake batter, then topped with an added touch of Amish-inspired richness. Served your way, with your choice of their signature cheesecake glaze or warm honey butter glaze. Looking to flip this sweet treat into a savory classic? Get it with jalapeños, cheese, or crispy bacon. It’s the ultimate cornbread glow-up!

Decadent Dubai Chocolate Dream*

Decadent Dubai Chocolate Dream

Tino Sosa of BBT Concessions Inc.

Located at Dickel’s Smokehouse at Cotton Bowl Plaza and First Ave.

Indulge in the Decadent Dubai Chocolate Dream, a dessert fantasy packed with decadence. A pistachio butter kataifi rim lines a 16-oz cup and is drizzled with rich chocolate, filled with fresh strawberries between two scoops of vanilla ice cream, and topped with whipped cream. Finished with freeze-dried strawberries, pistachio floss, and a gold-dusted brown butter Dubai chocolate chip cookie stuffed with pistachio kataifi, marshmallow, chocolate, and secret ingredients—every bite is pure luxury. Ready to dive in?

Deep Fried Carbonara

Deep Fried Carbonara

Massimiliano Tosi of EATALY DALLAS LLC

Located at EATALY in Cotton Bowl Plaza

Have you ever craved carbonara on the go? Well, now your favorite Italian pasta is portable! Introducing Deep Fried Carbonara, a cheesy spaghetti carbonara gets breaded and deep fried until golden brown and delicious. Bacon’s Italian cousin, Guanciale, meets Pecorino Romano DOP, rich egg yolks, and authentic Pasta di Gragnano IGP for a piping hot bite of crave-worthy Tex-Italian deliciousness.

Dole Soft Serve Mango

Dole Soft Serve Mango

Brandon Coston of EMC New Beginnings, LLC.

Located at Dippin’ Dots® Ice Cream throughout the fairgrounds

Want to feel like you're on vacation? Escape to the tropics with refreshing DOLE Soft Serve® Mango—bright, fruity, and dairy-free. Enjoy it in a cup, cone, swirl, or level it up as a sundae with Tajín® and chamoy for a sweet and spicy twist!

El Cono Loco*

El Cono Loco

Brad and Shirley Weiss of Weiss Enterprises, LLC.

Located at Cone’d in Cotton Bowl Plaza

CONE on over and meet your new Fair favorite – El Cono Loco! A creamy Tex-Mex chicken spaghetti packed with Hatch green chiles, queso, and shredded Monterey Jack, all tucked inside a fresh-baked garlic parmesan bread cone. Topped with fresh Pico, cool sour cream, and a slice of avocado. Big flavor, bold twist—and all the deliciousness you can handle!

Fried Pickle Bombs

Fried Pickle Bombs

Rick and Tammy Stiffler of Stiffler Concessions LLC

Located at Front Gate, Midway, Funway, and Grand Area

Attention pickle fanatics! A new dish featuring pickles just dropped that will blow your mind...Fried Pickle Bombs! This new pickle concoction has fried pickles laid on top a bed of Crispy Dillies® and drizzled with spicy ranch. These pickle bombs deliver a bold, satisfying punch – crispy on the outside and bursting with flavor on the inside.

Frozen Pickleback

Frozen Pickleback

Dwania Morris of Enjoy Foods

Located at Spicy Hut on Lonestar Blvd.

Pickle juice just got sweeter (and spicier!) The Frozen Pickleback is a salty, sweet, savory, and sour frozen drink with a dill pickle kick, served with a crunchy dill pickle & Tajín® rim. Want to turn up the heat? Choose your shot of choice and make it a refreshing alcoholic beverage!

Guac-a-Rrons

Tony & Terry Bednar of Tony’s Taco Shop LLC

Located at Tony’s Taco Shop in the Tower Building and on Lonestar Blvd.

Experience the delectable Guac-a-Rrons! Prepare yourself to try tender, flavorful deep-fried pork belly paired with a generous serving of fresh guacamole. This dish presents a delightful balance of textures and flavors that will enhance your culinary experience. Each crunchy chicharron offers a satisfying crisp, followed by the melt-in-your-mouth tenderness of the pork belly. The dish is topped with pickled red bell peppers, red onions, and cilantro, adding a colorful and vibrant garnish that elevates the overall taste profile.

Iced Coffee with Ube Milk Foam

Iced Coffee with Ube Milk Foam

Leslie Chan of Chan’s Eatery

Located at Korean Corn Dog on Gateway

If you need a refreshing pick-me-up while roaming the State Fair of Texas, come and try Iced Coffee with Ube Milk Foam! This twist on a classic iced coffee will have in-house-made ube (purple yam) milk foam that has a mildly sweet taste with hints of a nutty vanilla flavor. It is guaranteed to satisfy your caffeine needs and serve as the perfect pick-me-up to finish your Fair day strong!

Lobster Three Ways

Lobster Three Ways

Clint & Gretchen Probst of Concession Staffing Services LLC

Located in Big Tex Circle

Are you a huge fan of lobster? Do you want to try it in three different ways? Then you might want to check out Lobster Three Ways! This sensational dish will include a lobster roll slider, popcorn fried lobster, and the fan-favorite Lobster Mac & Cheese! A delicious lobster and seafood blend will also be incorporated into the mix, ensuring that Lobster Lounge will give you a rich and delicious experience.

Matcha Cream Float

Matcha Cream Float

Keith Tran of Perfect Timing Concepts LLC dba Sandoitchi

Located at Sandoitchi in the Tower Building

This Matcha Cream Float is a playful twist on the classic Italian affogato, made with rich, velvety matcha ice cream topped with a bold shot of ceremonial-grade matcha. Finished with a delicate Japanese sugar cookie shaped like the iconic Big Tex® logo, it's a creamy, energizing treat that blends Texas pride with Japanese tradition!

Meat Lovers Crunchwrap® Calzone*

Meat Lovers Crunch Wrap Calzone

Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee of Winter Family Concessions LLC

Located at The Dock in the Embarcadero Building

Get ready for a flavor-packed bite with this crispy, deep-fried Italian-style creation! A fluffy flour tortilla is loaded with shredded mozzarella, spicy, diced pepperoni and salami, and seasoned ground beef, all topped with a bold, zesty red sauce full of Italian herbs—then folded and fried to golden perfection. It’s like your favorite meat lover’s calzone, wrapped and ready to go. Served with homemade mozzarella bites that are cut fresh from the block, triple-dipped, and fried until crispy on the outside and melty inside with a side of ranch and marinara for dipping. Finished with fresh basil and an optional sprinkle of parmesan, every bite is a savory, cheesy, crunchy celebration. Mamma Mia, it’s Fair food at its finest!

Nevins Pop-Elotes*

Nevins Pop-Elotes

Tami Nevins Mayes & Josey Mayes of Nevins Concessions LLC

Located at Nevins Hot Buttered Corn in Cotton Bowl Plaza

A fun twist on a street food classic! Pop-Elotes is the perfect snack to walk, talk, and munch on. A mix of spicy mayo, crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos®, Cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro combines your favorite flavors of elotes with fresh, buttery carnival popcorn! Top this snack off with a juicy lime wedge, and you have a savory and airy explosion of flavors for your tastebuds that you don't want to miss. Pop-Elotes is mouthwatering just to talk about—don’t miss out on this delicious treat!

OG Handmade Cinnamon Rolls

OG Handmade Cinnamon Rolls

Taelor Martinez of Shug’s Cinnamon Rolls

Located at Shug’s Cinnamon Rolls in the Tower Building

Shug's Cinnamon Rolls is bringing their OG flavors to the Fair this year! You'll see flavors like original, cream cheese iced, and iced with pecans, as well as some new handcrafted favorites: strawberries and cream, apple crumble, cookies and cream, birthday sprinkles, pecan praline, chocolate glazed, and the Texas Squealer (with bacon!) Their famous gooey and caramelized hand-rolled cinnamon rolls will leave you wanting more!

Ox’cellent Cornbread Sliders

Ox’cellent Cornbread Sliders

Kerston Crawford-Thorns of Pearlie’s Southern Kitchen, Inc.

Located at Pearlie’s Southern Kitchen in Nimitz Terrace

Prepare yourself for a new "ox-traordinary" dish... Ox’cellent Cornbread Sliders! Savory beef oxtails are slowly simmered for hours until rich, juicy, and fall-off-the-bone tender. They are then piled high onto Southern Charm Cornbread, layered with smoky collard green slaw, melted smoked gouda, and spicy mayo for just the right kick. This bold, Southern stack is finished with crispy edges and deep flavor in every bite.

Pop Rocks® Margarita*

Pop Rocks® Margarita

Cody and Lauren Hays of Texas Holy Catering and Concessions LLC

Located at Texas Holy Fried Ribs and Fusion BBQ in the Tower Building and Texas Holy Sopapilla Factory in Cotton Bowl Plaza

Get ready for a nostalgic explosion in a cup – Pop Rocks® Margarita! Combining the classic frozen margarita with fizzy Pop Rocks® and a firework-style garnish, it’s a drink that literally pops from the first sip to the last! This creative drink was created to capture the magic of the State Fair of Texas with an unforgettable twist.

Rodeo Roper Pretzel

Rodeo Roper Pretzel

Rick and Tammy Stiffler of Stiffler Concessions LLC

Located at Stiffler’s Rodeo Lounge in Bull Alley

Saddle up for a smoky snack with Stiffler's Rodeo Lounge Rodeo Roper Pretzel! Twisted to perfection and drizzled in rich, tangy barbeque sauce, it’s a rodeo-inspired bite that ropes in bold flavor with every chew!

Rousso's Bacon Jam Cannoli*

Rousso's Bacon Jam Cannoli

Isaac Rousso of Taste of Cuba LLC

Located at Rousso’s Fat Bacon on First Ave.

Get ready to experience the cannoli like never before. The Bacon Jam Cannoli is a bold twist on the classic Italian treat, blending sweet and savory in every bite. Homemade bacon jam is slow-cooked with brown sugar, maple syrup, and spices, and is mixed into creamy ricotta with bits of milk chocolate, then piped into crispy cannoli shells. Each end is topped with more bacon jam, and the whole thing is drizzled in warm Belgian chocolate. One bite, and you’ll never look at a cannoli the same.

Rousso's Bacon Jam Wagyu Sliders

Rousso's Bacon Jam Wagyu Sliders

Isaac Rousso of Taste of Cuba LLC

Located at Rousso’s Fat Bacon on First Ave.

Get ready to ride into flavor country with Rousso's Bacon Jam Wagyu Sliders! Juicy melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu beef, topped with sweet and smoky bacon jam, all stacked on a golden bun. Your mouth is watering, isn't it? These bold, little burgers pack a big punch, perfect for any hungry cowboy or cowgirl at the Fair!

Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs*

Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs

Palmer Fortune of Palmer’s Hot Chicken

Located at Palmer’s Hot Chicken on Midway

Russell’s Key Lime Pie Bombs start with homemade key lime pie mixed with extra graham cracker crust and crushed Nilla Wafers®. Rolled into bite-sized pieces, they’re hand-dipped in top-ranked pancake batter, fried golden, then topped with Chantilly cream, powdered sugar, and a sugar-coated lime jelly candy.

Sub-Lime-ly Berrylicious Cooler

Sub-Lime-ly Berrylicious Cooler

Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee of Winter Family Concessions LLC

Located at The Dock in the Embarcadero Building and Fernie’s Funnel Cake Factory at Grand Area

Introducing the Sub-Lime-ly Berrylicious Cooler! Sweet strawberries, zesty limes, and coconut water make this thirst-quenching cooler the perfect drink for strolling around the Fair! Sweet strawberry flavors are mixed with tart limeade and coconut water and is garnished with a strawberry hearts skewer, lime twists, and a sprig of fresh mint. Packed with bold flavors and electrolytes, this delightful libation packs a punch of hydration perfect for those hot Texas days! The more adventurous may like to add Prosecco or alcohol of their choice for an additional kick!

Swirly Pearls

Swirly Pearls

Angel Young of Sakhuu Enterprises LLC

Located at Stuffed Wings in the Tower Building

Beat the summer sizzle with the ultimate indulgence, Swirly Pearls! A rich swirl of velvety soft serve ice cream crowned atop creamy milk tea, topped with sweetened, caramelized, soft chewy boba pearls, and drizzled with luscious brown sugar. As the soft serve begins to melt, it blends into the tea, creating a dreamy fusion of cool, creamy sweetness and warm, toasty depth. It’s a refreshingly decadent escape —smooth and silky, and made perfectly for the summer heat!

Texa-misu*

Texa-misu

Massimiliano Tosi of EATALY DALLAS LLC

Located at EATALY in Cotton Bowl Plaza

It’s time to cool down and caffeinate with the Texa-misu. This refreshing treat is an over-the-top combination of two Italian classics: tiramisù and espresso. Layers of rich Quadratini® wafer cookies are topped with creamy, frozen "cremespresso" and finished with fluffy whipped cream and more Quadratini® wafer cookies for the ultimate way to beat the Texas heat.

Texas Water*

Texas Water

Abel Gonzales of AG Foods LLC

Located at Vandalay Industries on Funway

Texas Water transforms your drink into a tropical delight! The natural flavors will transform any spring water, sparkling water, or pale ale into a pineapple or lime refresher. Just one sip is all it takes to bring you closer to paradise. Try it with a Topo Chico® or a craft pale ale. Developed locally with the State Fair in mind, come taste the magic!

The Texan Crepe*

The Texan Crepe

Jean-Brice Noutoua of Crepes and Co. LLC

Located at Crepes & Co. In the Tower Building

Big flavor, bold attitude! Tender, smoked brisket wrapped in a cone-shaped savory crepe, loaded with onions, tomatoes, arugula, and melted cheese. Served with a smoky sriracha mayo and a punchy chimichurri sauce on the side, the Texas Smoked Brisket Crepe is sure to knock your cowboy boots off. Saddle up, it’s time to dig in the Texan way!

Ube Rice-Cream Crunch*

Ube Rice-Cream Crunch

James Barrera of Barrera’s

Located at Barrera’s on Funway

Ube Rice-Cream Crunch is a dreamy tribute to Filipino flavor! It starts with sweet, vibrant ube (purple yam) and gets a crispy topping of puffed rice made using the traditional South Asian muri method, where dry salt is heated to a high temperature, then special rice is added to puff and pop. Finished with a swirl of Cool Whip® and a cherry on top, it’s crunchy, creamy, and island dreamy. Ube—believe in love at first bite!

Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme®

Vegan Crunchwrap Supreme

Jovan and Josh Cole of Vegan Vibrationz

Located at Vegan Vibrationz on Nimitz Ave.

Healthy, vegan, and crunchy? You don't have to tell us twice. Vegan Vibrationz is making history by being one of the first vegan vendors at the State Fair of Texas. Introducing their best-selling Vegan Crunchwrap®, you won't be-leaf it's vegan! Loaded with seasoned plant-based meat crumble, nacho cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

What on Earth is This?*

What on Earth is This?

Christopher Easter & Nicole Sternes of SouthSide The Realest

Located at Texas Cheesesteaks SouthSide Steaks and Cakes in Cotton Bowl Plaza

What on Earth is This? A UFO-shaped smash burger has landed atop a cloud of crispy ranch onion rings at the State Fair of Texas, inviting fairgoers on a flavor-packed adventure. This cosmic creation features a juicy smashed beef patty, tender chicken & steak, and fresh, colorful vegetables—all nestled in a buttery bun. It’s topped with mustard, provolone, and zesty chipotle mayo for an irresistible burst of flavor. Seasoned with fiery green chile, every bite delivers a bold, explosive kick—especially when you inject it with the mysterious sauce. Truly out of this world, fairgoers are asking, "What on Earth is this?" It’s the greatest burger in the galaxy—an unforgettable invasion of your taste buds!

Wild Black Cherry Bliss

Wild Black Cherry Bliss

Jerry Shirer of Beyond Ice LLC

Located at Rita’s Italian Ice at Grand Area

Wild Black Cherry Italian ice meets Black Cherry Cheesecake frozen custard in five indulgent layers of bold, fruity flavor. It delivers a rich, dark sweetness with a healthy dose of tartness that’s sure to surprise all fairgoers. Real black cherry pieces add a delightful texture to the smooth ice, making every bite a cool, black cherry-packed bliss. If you want to cool down from the Texas heat, then make sure to try the Wild Black Cherry Bliss!

Wild Corn Wheels

Wild Corn Wheels

Kyle Wall of Eatertaining Events, Inc.

Located at Pizza and Nachos in Cotton Bowl Plaza

In the mood for Tejano-inspired cuisine at the State Fair of Texas? Be sure to try Wild Corn Wheels! This dish includes cut corn on the cob with butter, salt, pepper, and up to two sauces of your choosing: BBQ, Cajun, Tajín®, Garlic-Parmesan, Lemon-Pepper, Hot Honey, Buffalo, and Mango-Habanero.

Yabba Dabba Doo® Dirty Sprite®*

Yabba Dabba Doo® Dirty Sprite

Christopher Easter & Nicole Sternes of SouthSide The Realest

Located at Texas Cheesesteaks SouthSide Steaks and Cakes in Cotton Bowl Plaza

Introducing the Yabba Dabba Doo — a dirty Sprite® that serves up ultimate fruity, fizzy fun straight from Bedrock! This vibrant drink combines your favorite lemon lime soda with crunchy ice pebbles, luscious strawberry and green apple syrups, with fresh mango and strawberries for a burst of flavor. A splash of coconut crème adds a tropical twist, while Skittles® and Lemonheads® turn it into a playful dirty soda. Topped with a pineapple slice, whipped cream, chewy ropes, and a sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles®, this bubbly yard cup is a party in every sip that will have you exclaiming "Yabba Dabba Doo" at the Fair!

2025 New State Fair of Texas Vendors, Concepts, and Food Stands

New 2025 State Fair of Texas Vendors

Chocolate Strawberry Cup

Kelley Bishop of ARH Treats

Located at Choclate Strawberry Cup in Nimitz Terrace

Strawberry enthusiasts should be really excited for what first-time concessionaire Kelly Villareal is bringing to the State Fair this year! Kelly’s Chocolate Covered Strawberries bring along with them a unique and fun twist, a Dubai chocolate drizzle, crushed pistachios on the top, and a plethora of other strawberry treats! The San Antonio native grew up working at and participating in carnivals and fairs with her family since she was young. Coming from a carnival background, she hopes to give her customers the same excitement and joy with her food as they would experience from a ride on the State Fair Midway.

Mr. Ramen Fusion

Omar Alsaedeldein of Mr. Ramen Fusion

Located at Mr. Ramen Fusion at Midway

Mr. Ramen Fusion is bringing blends of flavors to life at the State Fair of Texas. Owner of Mr. Ramen Fusion, Omar Alsaedeldein, brings his enthusiasm for food and extensive experience in the food industry to all fairgoers. From his first job as a server at 13 to opening not one, but two restaurants in Waxahachie, he’s been perfecting his craft and chasing this dream for years. After five years of trying, he’s finally earned his spot at the Fair—ready to share bold ramen creations with thousands of foodies. For Omar, it’s not just about the food, but about connecting with people and making this milestone moment unforgettable.

Shug's Cinnamon Rolls

Taelor Martinez of Shug’s Cinnamon Rolls

Located at Shug’s Cinnamon Rolls in the Tower Building

Shuggs Cinnamon Rolls are rolling into the State Fair of Texas! Owner Taelor Martinez, inspired by her father, Tom Grace (Pizza by The Giant Slice and a vendor at the Fair for over 30 years), is excited to join the Fair family. Martinez is thrilled to share the delicious cinnamon roll recipe from her family-friends with fairgoers! From delectable cinnamon rolls to mouthwatering spuds, Shugg's menu is packed with Fair memories, family tradition, and love passed down from generations.

Vegan Vibrationz

Jovan and Josh Cole of Vegan Vibrationz

Located at Vegan Vibrationz on Nimitz Ave.

Guac your world with plant-powered flavor! Vegan Vibrationz is the State Fair of Texas's first-ever fully vegan food vendor! This historical addition started out as a pop-up at the Dallas Farmers Market in 2018, which then grew into a food truck and later opened its first brick-and-mortar in Plano, Texas, at Legacy Food Hall. Serving up 100% plant-based, in-house creations, their booth brings smiles to all and a healthy twist to fair food. Fairgoers can expect bold flavors, fresh concoctions, and a taste of history in the making.

New 2025 State Fair of Texas Concepts

Levi's® Denim Club

Located in the Magnolia Beer Garden

New this year, in partnership with our friends at Levi’s, a brand-new live music experience at the Levi’s Denim Club in the Magnolia Beer Garden is set to take place each night of the State Fair of Texas at 8:00 p.m. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to buy and customize their new Levi’s merchandise at the activation. Alongside the famous Fair food you know and love, it’s a combination sure to satisfy all your Fair cravings in one go. You can find the complete listing of live music at the Fair at BigTex.com/livemusic.

Rousso's Fat Bacon

Isaac Rousso of Taste of Cuba LLC

Located on First Ave.

Step into Rousso's Fat Bacon beside the Children’s Aquarium off First Avenue and enjoy FAT bacon-packed eats with plenty of room to gather. Take a break from the midway excitement, catch a game on the big screen, and watch the parade roll by. Additionally, they offer a wide variety of craft beers, wine, frozen drinks and food for the whole family!

Stiffler's Rodeo Lounge

Rick and Tammy Stiffler of Stiffler Concessions LLC

Located in Bull Alley

Satisfy your appetite at Stiffler’s Rodeo Lounge, where the flavors are just as bold as the rodeo next door. With plenty of room to gather and relax, you can dig into smoky BBQ creations, crispy fried favorites, and hearty fair bites, all served alongside ice-cold drinks.

New 2025 State Fair of Texas Food Stands

Cheap Eats by Vandalay Ind.

Abel Gonzales of AG Foods LLC

Located on Funway.

Looking for somewhere to satisfy your Fair-time cravings and your wallet? Find your next treat at Cheap Eats by Vandalay Industries! Everything is under 10 coupons at this new concept on Funway! Get your Fair favorites at the Cheap Eats price - Quality food with everything from hot dogs, churros, and beer, right under that 10-coupon mark.

Little Lone Star Drinkwear

Justin Martinez of Fiesta Enterprises Inc.

Located throughout the fairgrounds

Stay cool and stylish with the wearable, refillable 16 oz. State Fair of Texas Little Lone Star Drinkwear. This character drink pouch is perfect for kids and kids at heart! Beat the Texas heat and treat yourself to a frosty frozen lemonade, like the Giddy Up Lemon Whip. Sounds too sweet for your liking? Try the sugar-free option topped with creamy cold foam and your choice of flavored syrup. It’s a must-have Fair favorite you can sip on the go!

Lobster Lounge

Clint & Gretchen Probst of Concession Staffing Services LLC

Located in Big Tex Circle

From the vendor that brought the Fair-favorite Gulf Coast Grill, step right up to their newest concept, The Lobster Lounge. Come and try the classic lobster roll, served hot or cold, or fried popcorn lobster. Want to try it all? Lobster Three Ways will have you feeling like you are on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean! The items feature all sorts of lobster sensations™, and, of course, lobster is the first ingredient of this delicious blend of North Atlantic lobster meat and premium seafood, so you can enjoy lobster at a fair price.