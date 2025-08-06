State Fair of Texas announces 2025 Big Tex Choice Award Finalists
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has announced the finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards, a beloved tradition that kicks off the countdown to the iconic annual event.
What we know:
The fair revealed the finalists for the 21st annual awards on Wednesday, introducing a new category this year to recognize the best beverages.
Finalists will be announced in four categories: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Sipper, and Most Creative.
Fair organizers reported a record number of food entries this year, with 76 submissions narrowed down to the final 15.
A panel of celebrity judges will select the winners. All semi-finalists, even those who didn't make the final cut, will still be featured at the fair.
Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Savory
Brisket & Brew Stuffed Pretzels
Glen & Sherri Kusak
Crab & Mozzarella Arancini
Stefan T. Nedwetzky
Deep Fried Deli Tacos
Brent & Juan Reaves
Vietnamese Crunch Dog
The Le Family
Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders
Kendall Williams
Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Sweet
Candy Lemon Sour Face
Chef Heather J. Perkins
Chill & Thrill Delight
Tony & Terry Bednar
Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake
Stephen El Gidi
Rousso’s Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries
Isaac & Joey Rousso
Tex’s Toast á la Mode
Michelle & Jayse Edwards
Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Sipper
Coconut Quadruple
Binh Tran & My Vo
Cookie Chaos Milkshake
Brad Weiss
Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up
Tom Grace
Nevins Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita
Josey Nevins Mayes & Tami Jo Nevins Mayes
Poppin' Boba Rita
Justin Martinez
When are the State Fair of Texas food winners announced?
The winners will be announced on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.
When does the State Fair of Texas open?
Local perspective:
The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed "Texas Shines Bright," will open on Friday, Sept. 26, and run through Sunday, Oct. 19. Tickets are now available for purchase.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the State Fair of Texas.