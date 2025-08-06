State Fair of Texas announces 2025 Big Tex Choice Award Finalists

The Brief The State Fair of Texas has announced the finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards, a competition highlighting new fair foods. A new "Best Taste – Sipper" category has been added this year to recognize the fair's best beverages. Winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and announced on Thursday, and all semi-finalists will be available at the fair.



The State Fair of Texas has announced the finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards, a beloved tradition that kicks off the countdown to the iconic annual event.

What we know:

The fair revealed the finalists for the 21st annual awards on Wednesday, introducing a new category this year to recognize the best beverages.

Finalists will be announced in four categories: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Sipper, and Most Creative.

Fair organizers reported a record number of food entries this year, with 76 submissions narrowed down to the final 15.

A panel of celebrity judges will select the winners. All semi-finalists, even those who didn't make the final cut, will still be featured at the fair.

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Savory

Brisket & Brew Stuffed Pretzels

Glen & Sherri Kusak

Crab & Mozzarella Arancini

Stefan T. Nedwetzky

Deep Fried Deli Tacos

Brent & Juan Reaves

Vietnamese Crunch Dog

The Le Family

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders

Kendall Williams

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Sweet

Candy Lemon Sour Face

Chef Heather J. Perkins

Chill & Thrill Delight

Tony & Terry Bednar

Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake

Stephen El Gidi

Rousso’s Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries

Isaac & Joey Rousso

Tex’s Toast á la Mode

Michelle & Jayse Edwards

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Sipper

Coconut Quadruple

Binh Tran & My Vo

Cookie Chaos Milkshake

Brad Weiss

Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up

Tom Grace

Nevins Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita

Josey Nevins Mayes & Tami Jo Nevins Mayes

Poppin' Boba Rita

Justin Martinez

When are the State Fair of Texas food winners announced?

The winners will be announced on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

When does the State Fair of Texas open?

Local perspective:

The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed "Texas Shines Bright," will open on Friday, Sept. 26, and run through Sunday, Oct. 19. Tickets are now available for purchase.