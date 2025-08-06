Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas announces 2025 Big Tex Choice Award Finalists

By
Published  August 6, 2025 7:16am CDT
Fair Park
FOX 4
Check out this year's Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

Check out this year's Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

Believe it or not, the State Fair of Texas is just over six weeks away. Today, the finalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards were announced, including five entries in a new drink category. FOX 4's Peyton May interviewed several of the creators.

The Brief

    • The State Fair of Texas has announced the finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards, a competition highlighting new fair foods.
    • A new "Best Taste – Sipper" category has been added this year to recognize the fair's best beverages.
    • Winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and announced on Thursday, and all semi-finalists will be available at the fair.

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has announced the finalists for the 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards, a beloved tradition that kicks off the countdown to the iconic annual event.

What we know:

The fair revealed the finalists for the 21st annual awards on Wednesday, introducing a new category this year to recognize the best beverages.

Finalists will be announced in four categories: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Sipper, and Most Creative.

Fair organizers reported a record number of food entries this year, with 76 submissions narrowed down to the final 15. 

A panel of celebrity judges will select the winners. All semi-finalists, even those who didn't make the final cut, will still be featured at the fair.

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Savory

Brisket & Brew Stuffed Pretzels

Glen & Sherri Kusak

Crab & Mozzarella Arancini

Stefan T. Nedwetzky

Deep Fried Deli Tacos

Brent & Juan Reaves

Vietnamese Crunch Dog

The Le Family

Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders

Kendall Williams

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Sweet

Candy Lemon Sour Face

Chef Heather J. Perkins

Chill & Thrill Delight

Tony & Terry Bednar

Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake

Stephen El Gidi

Rousso’s Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries

Isaac & Joey Rousso

Tex’s Toast á la Mode

Michelle & Jayse Edwards

Related

State Fair of Texas specialty license plates approved by TxDMV
article

State Fair of Texas specialty license plates approved by TxDMV

Starting in early 2025, Texans will be able to purchase the custom-designed plates.

Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists: Best Taste – Sipper

Coconut Quadruple

Binh Tran & My Vo

Cookie Chaos Milkshake

Brad Weiss

Nevins Dirty Red Bull Tex-arita

Hot Honeycomb Lemonade Shake Up

Tom Grace

Nevins Dirty Red Bull® Tex-arita

Josey Nevins Mayes & Tami Jo Nevins Mayes

Poppin' Boba Rita

Justin Martinez

Related

State Fair of Texas 2024 food guide
article

State Fair of Texas 2024 food guide

Fletcher's Corny Dogs, crookies, peanut butter bars, and more... Here's your complete food guide to the State Fair of Texas 2024.

When are the State Fair of Texas food winners announced?

The winners will be announced on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

When does the State Fair of Texas open?

Local perspective:

The 2025 State Fair of Texas, themed "Texas Shines Bright," will open on Friday, Sept. 26, and run through Sunday, Oct. 19. Tickets are now available for purchase.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the State Fair of Texas.

Fair ParkState Fair of TexasDallasFood and Drink