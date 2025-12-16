Expand / Collapse search

Dallas sexual assault suspect arrested at the border

Published  December 16, 2025 11:02am CST
Dallas County
(Stephanie Bennett/Fox News) 

The Brief

    • Daniel Galvan was arrested at the Progreso International Bridge while attempting to enter Texas from Mexico.
    • The 40-year-old U.S. citizen was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
    • No specific details regarding the sexual assault case were released.

DALLAS - A man wanted out of Dallas County for felony sexual assault was arrested while trying to cross the border into the United States.

What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said 40-year-old Daniel Galvan was stopped on Sunday while entering Texas through the Progreso International Bridge.

He was flagged for a secondary inspection, where officials confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Galvan, who is a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and will be brought back to Dallas to face charges.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline officers maintained strict vigilance and detained and apprehended a northbound traveler wanted on a significant outstanding felony warrant for a violent sexual offense," said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso Port of Entry. 

What we don't know:

CBP officials did not release any information about the sexual assault case.

No mugshot for Galvan was released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

