State Fair of Texas announces Big Tex Choice Award winners

State Fair of Texas
The winners of the best sweet, savory and creative dishes coming to this year's State Fair of Texas have been crowned.

DALLAS - The winners of one of the State Fair of Texas' most prestigious awards have been given out.

On Sunday, the 3 winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards, given to some of the top foods available at the fair were announced.

You can try all of the winning foods and the other finalists when the State Fair opens on September 29.

Best Savory: Deep Fried Pho

Big Tex Choice Awards: Paige tries Deep Fried Pho

The State Fair of Texas announced its finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards. FOX 4's Paige Ellenberger tried one of the savory finalists, Deep Fried Pho.

Bringing a southern flare to this popular traditional Vietnamese comfort food that is both rich and savory. Deep Fired Pho is handcrafted, rolled up, and deep-fried Texas style! This unique combination creates a perfect balance between flavorful and refreshing. With every bite, you get a harmonious and succulent mouthful of noodles, slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and a taste of aromatic pho broth that has been slowly simmered for hours. To tie this experience together, it is served with a side of pho broth for dipping, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce, and sriracha for a spicy, fiery kick!

Best Sweet: Biscoff® Delight 

Big Tex Choice Awards: Paige tries Biscoff Delight

Wednesday morning the State Fair of Texas revealed the finalists Big Tex Choice Awards. FOX 4's Paige Ellenberger tried the sweet finalist, the Biscoff Delight.

Immerse yourself in the realm of a classic New York-style cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate. Each bite reveals the symphony of an outer layer adorned with crushed Biscoff® cookies, offering a delightful crunch. To elevate this edible artwork, a drizzle of Lotus Biscoff® spread cascades gracefully, imparting a caramelized touch. Finally, a crowning glory is bestowed upon this culinary marvel with a perfectly placed Biscoff® cookie that entices you to embrace pure indulgence.

Most Creative: Bourbon Banana Sopapillas

Hot and delicious traditional sopapillas topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla Wafers, and dusted with powdered sugar.