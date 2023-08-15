State Fair of Texas will require minors to be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m.

Starting this year, the State Fair of Texas will require all fairgoers under 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m.

The fair says the change to its "minors policy" is a safety measure.

Under the new policy, minors must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone, who is 21 or older.

Each adult, who will be required to show ID, can be responsible for up to 6 minors.

Once inside the fair, the adults are not required to stay with the minors under the new policy.

"Public safety is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all who attend our annual celebration of Texas," said Jaime Navarro, the chief operating officer for the State Fair of Texas in a statement. "Comparable policies are being instated industry-wide, and the State Fair of Texas believes this policy is the best course of action to enhance the existing safety measures for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."

This year the State Fair of Texas opens on Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22.