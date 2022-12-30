Why was there a huge line at Spec's in Dallas?

A huge crowd of people showed up at the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, and it's not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Spec's announced online that it was having a ‘bourbon drop' at select stores in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

It is an opportunity for liquor lovers to buy rare bourbon at sticker prices.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., but SKY 4 spotted a line outside the store well after 2 p.m.