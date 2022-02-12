SPCA of Texas, Dallas police seize 133 birds used for cockfighting

article

The SPCA of Texas and Dallas police seized 133 birds that were used for cockfighting from a property in southeast Dallas.

The birds were seized Saturday afternoon, and included 123 roosters, eight hens, and two dead roosters.

The 131 live birds were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas to be evaluated. Many of the roosters appeared to be "lethargic and severely injured with multiple wounds," according to the SPCA of Texas.

Dallas PD got a tip about a cockfight in progress. DPD’s Animal Cruelty Unit, which will oversee any criminal charges brought in this case, investigated and the SPCA of Texas assisted with getting the animals out.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Grand Prairie missing cobra's owner arrested