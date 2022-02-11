Grand Prairie missing cobra's owner arrested

article

The owner of a venomous cobra that went missing in Grand Prairie is now facing charges.

Grand Prairie police said 23-year-old Lawrence Matl was taken into custody without incident Friday morning.

He’s accused of violating the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s "Release from Captivity" code, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

When asked about the timing of the arrest, Grand Prairie police said it came after the result of their investigation. They also consulted with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Police issued a warning in August after Matl’s West African Banded Cobra escaped from its unlocked enclosure.

He told FOX 4 he was in the process of constructing an in-home enclosure for the female enclosure when the mishap happened.

"If we would have just had a lock on the cage… There wasn't a lock," he said. "And it could have simply been handled."

Grand Prairie police said he did have a Parks and Wildlife permit for the snake.

People in the area were warned people not to approach it, calling it "extremely dangerous."

The missing cobra was never located. Randall Kennedy, with Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife, said there were no updates on the cobra's location and whether it was still alive after the winter weather and months on the loose.

Kennedy added that he wasn't surprised the cobra hasn't been found yet because of the lack of resources put into finding it.

Matl is currently being held in the Grand Prairie jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

