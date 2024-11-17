Southwest Airlines plane shot: Family on board describes experience

The Brief A Southwest Airlines plane was shot at Love Field on Friday night. A bullet hit the plane near the cockpit and entry door. Passengers had to deplane and board another before continuing their flight to Indianapolis.



A Dallas family heading to Indianapolis to visit friends shared their experience after the plane they were on at Love Field was shot.

Southwest Airlines says the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Friday as the plane was getting ready to take off.

A bullet hit the right side of the plane near the cockpit and the entry door.

No one on board was hurt.

The Lee family says that passengers did not know exactly what happened until they landed, and another passenger shared the news.

"They kept everybody very calm on board, which I think was wise," said Shannon Lee.

The Lees say the pilot made an announcement that they heard a noise outside the plane and the plane had to go back to the gate so the mechanical team could check it.

The plane taxied back to the gate where everyone deplaned and boarded a different aircraft for Indianapolis.

The Lee family says they landed in Indianapolis around 2 a.m.

The runway was closed while police investigated.

An investigation is still underway.

Dallas Police haven't said if they believe the gunfire was random or if someone was targeting the plane.

No arrests have been made.

The Lee family said Southwest gave every passenger a voucher to use on a future flight because of the inconvenience.