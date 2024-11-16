Southwest Airlines flight hit by gunfire at Dallas Love Field

article

A Southwest Airlines flight was hit with gunfire at Dallas Love Field on Friday night.

A Southwest spokesperson says around 9:50 p.m. a plane preparing to depart for Indianapolis was struck by a bullet on the right side.

No one on board was injured.

The runway was closed while police investigated the shooting.

The plane taxied back to the terminal without incident. Southwest said it would accommodate passengers to get another flight.

The plane has been removed from service.

Love Field says the runway has since reopened.

Dallas Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

The Source Information in this article comes from Southwest Airlines, Love Field and Dallas Police.



