Southwest, American Airlines announce earnings reports that were better than expected

By
Published 
Southwest Airlines
FOX 4

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for January 25, 2024, including 2 deadly wrong-way crashes, Southwest and American Airlines announce very different earning reports, a new DART line that is set to open and a search for shooters in a Dallas double murder.

DALLAS - The two big airlines based in North Texas both reported fourth quarter earnings, and both were better than analysts had expected. 

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it lost $219 million in the last three months of the year.

That's about the same as the loss it experienced a year earlier.

However, the company reported a full year profit of $498 million and had a record number of passengers.

CEO Bob Jordan said costs were higher due to recently ratified labor contracts, but he expects the airline to return to profitability soon.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines made a profit of $19 million in the fourth quarter.

That's higher than what analysts had expected.

The airline reported a full year profit of $822 million, but the company said current passenger demand and fuel costs may lower profits this year.