Southwest, American Airlines announce earnings reports that were better than expected
DALLAS - The two big airlines based in North Texas both reported fourth quarter earnings, and both were better than analysts had expected.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it lost $219 million in the last three months of the year.
That's about the same as the loss it experienced a year earlier.
However, the company reported a full year profit of $498 million and had a record number of passengers.
CEO Bob Jordan said costs were higher due to recently ratified labor contracts, but he expects the airline to return to profitability soon.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines made a profit of $19 million in the fourth quarter.
That's higher than what analysts had expected.
The airline reported a full year profit of $822 million, but the company said current passenger demand and fuel costs may lower profits this year.