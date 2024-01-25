Southwest, American Airlines announce earnings reports that were better than expected

The two big airlines based in North Texas both reported fourth quarter earnings, and both were better than analysts had expected.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it lost $219 million in the last three months of the year.

That's about the same as the loss it experienced a year earlier.

However, the company reported a full year profit of $498 million and had a record number of passengers.

CEO Bob Jordan said costs were higher due to recently ratified labor contracts, but he expects the airline to return to profitability soon.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines made a profit of $19 million in the fourth quarter.

That's higher than what analysts had expected.

The airline reported a full year profit of $822 million, but the company said current passenger demand and fuel costs may lower profits this year.