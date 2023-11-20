American Airlines flight attendants seek permission to go on strike

American Airlines flight attendants moved one step closer to walking off the job as they look to put pressure on the airline through the holidays.

The airline wants passengers to know there is not a possibility of a strike taking place during the holiday rush.

"Time is up. We have waited long enough. We are not going to wait any longer, so we have taken that important step today," said Julie Hedrick, the President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Monday, in the middle of Thanksgiving travel, the union representing 26,000 American Airlines flight attendants took a step forward toward a strike.

The APFA sent a letter to the government agency that mediates contract disputes asking for permission to strike.

Hedrick says the union gave Fort Worth-based American Airlines a deadline of last Friday to come up with a contract they can agree on.

Workers have not seen raises since 2019.

"We came to negotiate last week. The company did not, so we are done," said Hedrick.

The National Mediation Board would have to sign off first and there's no telling when that might happen.

When it does, flight attendants must wait 30 days before going on strike.

The timing appeared as if a strike could take place during the Christmas travel rush, but American Airlines released a statement Monday afternoon saying that's not possible.

A spokesperson from American Airlines tells FOX 4 Monday there are still several steps the union would have to take before striking, which will take up at least through the end of this year.

Airline employees plan to still make their demands known.

Last week, flight attendants picketed outside American Airlines headquarters in Euless.

Also, the Southwest Pilots Association said it recently opened its first ever strike center in Dallas.

"This National Mediation Board does have a pretty good track record," said travel expert Gabe Sagile.

Sagile says strikes are rare and, so far, this busy holiday travel season will not be interrupted.

"Clearly this kind of news does give a spotlight to the situation to the benefit of the flight attendants who are getting the consumer out there aware of what is going on," he said.

When we reached out to American on Monday the airline disputed the union's stance that negotiations are over.

The airline says it's willing to continue negotiations and hopefully reach and agreement.