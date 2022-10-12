Southlake preschool worker accused of child sex abuse

A daycare worker in suburban Fort Worth is accused of sexually abusing children.

Thaddeus Davidson was arrested Tuesday. The 33-year-old is an employee at Carpe Diem, a private preschool in Southlake.

Police said Davidson is linked to at least two cases of sexual indecency with children at the school.

They’ve asked parents whose children were in his care to let them know if they suspect any abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. D. Green in the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-748-8134.

Southlake police said Carpe Diem put Davidson on administrative leave after learning about the allegations.

The investigation is ongoing.