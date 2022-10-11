8-year-old Dallas boy hit, killed while riding scooter

An 8-year-old boy died after being hit be a vehicle in a far east Dallas neighborhood.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday on Dilido Road near Interstate 30 and Buckner Boulevard.

Police think the boy was riding his scooter when he was hit.

He later died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Police said it’s still early in their investigation. They have not yet said what led to the crash or whether the driver who hit the boy stopped to help.