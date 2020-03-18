Some North Texas parents finding programs used for their kid's online learning too difficult to use

Many schools have shifted to remote e-learning as North Texas districts monitor the coronavirus situation.

But parents are finding some programs much harder to navigate than expected.

“What is going to happen to my kid’s education? Obviously, he’s in third grade, so he’s at that point where everything he’s learning in school is pretty important,” Frisco ISD parent Misty Gibson said.

The doors at Frisco ISD schools are closed until at least April 6, and parents like Gibson are trying to juggle being parent and now teacher.

Gibson said her 8-year-old son - Bentley - has ADHD and sometimes requires extra attention.

But the workload they’ve been given has stretched hours so far.

“It’s just navigating all the new websites and apps I don’t know how to work,” she said. “Most parents are saying it’s taking their kids, one kid, four to five hours. So parents with multiple kids, it’s definitely difficult.I don’t know how they’re doing it.”

Frisco ISD acknowledged parent frustrations.

The district sent a lengthy response, saying it is monitoring the success of e-learning lesson plans and will make changes based on parent feedback.

“It’s difficult, for sure for the working parents, I’m sure for single parents, parents that have kids with disabilities, maybe parents that don’t speak English,” Gibson added.

District officials said: “We appreciate the patience and support of families as we seek to serve students in these difficult circumstances. We will get through this challenge together.”

“We just really appreciate the teachers and the district for helping them try to get us through this process. It’s just a little harder for some parents,” Gibson said.

The district added that if the work becomes too overwhelming or time-consuming, parents are asked to make a note for the teacher and move on to the next activity.

Additional time may be given to families depending on the circumstances, and families are asked to contact their teachers.