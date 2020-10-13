Some hiccups, but Tarrant County officials pleased about first day of early voting

There were a few hiccups on the first day of early voting in Tarrant County, but overall elections officials were pleased with how the day went.

The biggest issue was in Euless when a polling site couldn’t open as scheduled due to an elections judge being exposed to COVID-19.

The site eventually opened at 11 a.m., but some voters who lined up before dawn felt they should have been notified more quickly.

“When they told people it’s not open, they should’ve been giving people information as to where is open,” said voter Darlene Beard,

Footage from SKY4 showed solid turnout at polling sites like Keller Town Hall and the Poly Sub-Courthouse on Miller Street in Fort Worth.

The presidential race is driving what could be record turnout, but other issues have more local importance. Voters in Arlington are deciding on a quarter cent sales tax increase. The money would go toward infrastructure and development.

Political analyst Alan Saxe says all things considered, including the current pandemic, he believes there should be significantly more voting sites available.

“I would love in my neighborhood in Southwest Arlington to be able to walk to the corner and vote. I know that sounds crazy but I would love to be able to do that. Could the county afford it maybe not on every corner but you shouldn’t have to wait in a line for hours to vote,” Saxe said.

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia says even with the expected turnout and added safety precautions, he is satisfied with how things have started off.

“It’s moving faster than anticipated, we are seeing voters cast ballots pretty quick. That tells us hopefully they came in informed and know exactly what they want to do and that helps us a lot,” Garcia said.

Garcia continues to urge voters to plan ahead. A good way to do that is to log onto the county's website and print a sample ballot to know what races people will vote on.

Early voting continues until Oct. 30.

