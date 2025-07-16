SMU police arrest 8-time convicted stalker suspected of threatening campus

article

A Plano man who's been convicted numerous times of stalking female SMU students has been arrested after allegedly making threats against the campus.

What we know:

Ian James Smith is believed to have made threats online against the SMU campus.

The school's Monday release said James, 23, is unaffiliated with their organization and has been arrested in the past for harassing and stalking students.

On Wednesday evening, the school released an update that Smith had been arrested.

What we don't know:

The manner of threat against the school was not commented on.

What you can do:

Information on SMU cases can be reported anonymously through the Police Department’s Silent Witness Program by calling 214-SMU-2TIP, online at www.smu.edu/2TIP or through the SMU Aware Safety App.

Eight stalking convictions

The backstory:

FOX 4 last reported on Smith in October 2024, when he was accused of again harassing female SMU students.

At that time, Smith had been convicted and served time just that year for a similar offense.