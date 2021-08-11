SMU Faculty Senate calls for campus mask mandate, mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

article

Faculty members at SMU are urging the school's administration to require masks and vaccinations for the fall 2021 semester.

The faculty senate voted in favor of a campus-wide mask mandate and a vaccine mandate. It would have medical or religious exemptions.

Members also passed a resolution calling for the university to evaluate its HVAC system.

"I just found out that most of our buildings are not up to the modern engineering standards for CO2 and other ventilation issues that affect all of our community. This was bad and important before Covid but now it is a disaster," tweeted Omer Ozak, SMU economics associate professor.

Those resolutions, which are non-binding, will go to the university president’s office for consideration.

SMU'S fall semester begins August 23.

