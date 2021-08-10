TCU to require masks in all campus buildings
FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas Christian University in Fort Worth is now requiring face masks to be worn in all buildings on campus.
That includes classrooms, the university’s rec center and other public spaces even when alone.
TCU said mask are optional in private spaces like dorm rooms or individual offices.
The university said its decision comes in light of the current high level of community spread of the coronavirus in Tarrant County.
