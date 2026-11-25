The Brief Thanksgiving travel is off to a smooth start at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, with short security wait times reported Wednesday morning. DFW Airport expects about 3.1 million travelers through Dec. 1, while Dallas Love Field expects more than 400,000 travelers between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29. Drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump, with the DFW average for a gallon of regular gas falling to $2.91, according to AAA.



Thanksgiving travel is off to a smooth start across North Texas, with short security lines at local airports and falling gas prices for drivers.

Airport travel

What we know:

Crowds grew throughout the morning Wednesday at both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, but security lines kept moving.

At DFW Airport, most security wait times were in the green, with a couple of checkpoints in the 11-to-20-minute range.

At Dallas Love Field, flights were running on time Wednesday morning, with security wait times dropping from about two minutes to less than one minute.

Both airports expect peak travel Wednesday and again on Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Travelers should expect heavier traffic and increased activity at both airports.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An American Airlines plane taxis to a gate on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

17.6 million: The number of air travelers the TSA expects to screen across the U.S. between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30.

3.1 million: The number of travelers DFW Airport expects between now and Dec. 1, a nearly 5% increase from last year.

400,000: The number of travelers Dallas Love Field expects between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29.

265,000: The estimated number of people passing through DFW Airport on Nov. 29, its busiest projected day.

What they're saying:

"We have been preparing for Thanksgiving for quite some time. Our team is ready. We are looking forward to welcoming our customers at DFW whether you are originating travel here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area or you're traveling through DFW," said Jim Moses, senior vice president of DFW Hub Operations at American Airlines.

Travelers at Dallas Love Field said they are focusing on the positive side of holiday travel.

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"I'm just thankful to be able to be getting on a flight to be able to go see my family. So I'm going to keep the positive energy," one traveler said.

"I'm so grateful for my family. Christmas is about to come up. Like, it's just a great year and I think we should all start singing Christmas songs out in public at this point," traveler Kayla Harper said.

Prepare for Airport Travel

What you can do:

Airport officials urge travelers to plan ahead, arrive early, pre-book parking and use airport cell phone lots for pickups.

Travelers can also check live security wait times online through the DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field official websites.

Gas prices

What we know:

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is $2.91. That is down 2 cents from Tuesday and 76 cents lower than a month ago.

Lower demand, cheaper winter fuel blends and lower oil prices are pushing gas prices down.

West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at about $80 a barrel Wednesday morning, down nearly $2 from Tuesday's close and $24 lower than the beginning of the month.