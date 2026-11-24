The Brief Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has officially filed to appeal his capital murder conviction in the killing of rival rapper MO3. Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the deadly shooting. It is currently unclear what specific arguments his defense team will make or when the appeals court will act.



Yella Beezy has officially filed to appeal his capital murder conviction.

Yella Beezy Appeal

What we know:

The Dallas rapper, whose real name is Markies Conway, was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder of rival rapper MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

Throughout his trial, Conway denied involvement in the deadly shooting.

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Two other people were also convicted in the case.

Jurors sentenced Kewon White, the gunman, to life in prison for capital murder.

Devin Brown, who allegedly provided White with information on Nobile’s location, recently took a plea deal. He was sentenced to 10 years for murder.

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Conway is now seeking to take the case to the Texas Court of Appeals.

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Toby Shook said he didn't think the state proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Well, we really can't express the disappointment at the verdict. We're going to keep fighting. We have excellent appellate points and that will be the next step in the fight," he said shortly after jurors reached their verdict earlier this month.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what argument Conway’s defense team will make or when the appeals court might take action.