Largest wildfire in Texas history now fully contained

Firefighters finally fully contained the largest wildfire in Texas history on Saturday, nearly three weeks after it ignited.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire scorched 1,058,482 acres in the Texas Panhandle and portions of Oklahoma, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials are blaming power lines for sparking the fires in Hutchinson County.

Related article

At least two people were killed by the fires, along with thousands of cattle.

All state resources committed to helping fight the fire have been released.

READ MORE: North Texans rally to help ranchers feed starving cattle in wildfire-stricken panhandle

Several firefighters in North Texas were called to assist in the efforts fighting the Smokehouse Creek fire and others in the Panhandle.

Relief efforts in the region are ongoing.

Related article

Largest Wildfires in Texas History

The Smokehouse Creek fire in Hutchinson County was the largest fire in Texas history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.